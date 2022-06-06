Cuba attends international meetings on chemicals and hazardous wastes





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) A Cuban professional delegation is attending three international meetings in Geneva on chemicals, hazardous wastes and their elimination, which will last until June 17.



Jorge Alvarez Alvarez, MSc and director of the Office of Environmental Regulation and Safety (ORSA by its Spanish acronym) is the country's representative in such meetings, according to specialists from the institution, which is part of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.



The agenda of the events includes the 15th Conference of the States Parties to the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.



As well as the 10th Conference of the States Parties to the Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade.



It will also discuss the 10th meeting of the States Parties to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants.



Cuba will defend the positions of the developing countries, in particular those of the Small Island States, and will present the political will of its government with the safe management of chemicals and hazardous wastes.



The Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal entered into force in 1992, while the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants of Toxic Substances entered into force on 2004.