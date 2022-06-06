Cubans and Europeans hold exchange on disaster management





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Cuban and European experts begin today an exchange on integral multi-risk management of disasters in order to reduce their negative impacts on the most vulnerable populations in time for the cyclonic season that lasts until next November.



The activities in this regard will last until next Sunday, June 12, informed exclusively to the Cuban News Agency specialists of the National Civil Defense General Staff (EMNDC by its Spanish acronym), one of its main promoters.



They indicated these are part of the actions of the Urban Resilience project against extreme events in Havana, implemented by the government of the province and supported by the UN Development Program (UNDP) and the World Food Program (WFP).



The agenda includes the coordination of training in rescue and lifesaving techniques and technologies and the assessment of good practices in the European and Cuban scenarios on civil protection and urban disaster risk management.



They will also learn about monitoring, forecasting of extreme hydrometeorological events and rescue and salvage techniques for people trapped in collapsed structures.



The delegation of visiting experts is composed of officials from the Regional Office of the Directorate General for Civil Protection and European Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG-ECHO) for Latin America and the Caribbean, and in rescue and lifesaving from the European Union's Emergency Response Coordination Center.