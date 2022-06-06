Cuban President urges to fix damages caused by heavy rains





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez made an appeal to fix as soon as possible the damages caused by heavy rains in the western and central regions of the country, speed up agricultural recovery and restore the electricity service in areas hit by flooding.



Díaz-Canel urged authorities and people to be on the alert he authorities to be alert to the meteorological situation even if the weather event is drifting away.



In a meeting at the National Civil Defense headquarters, Doctor of Sciences Celso Pazos Alberdi, director-general of the Institute of Meteorology, pointed out that even if the weather conditions are starting to improve we must bear in mind that June is the rainiest month of the year.