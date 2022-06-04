Cuban President: I Ask our People to Stay Vigilant and Safe

Havana, Jun 3 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Friday called on the people to stay vigilant and safe as long as heavy rains persist throughout the island.



The Cuban Weather Forecast Center reported that a disorganized low-pressure system with large zones of heavy rains and thunderstorms would be affecting western and central Cuba Friday and Saturday.



On his Twitter account, (https://twitter.com/DiazCanelB/status/1532785147799552001 )Diaz-Canel said that the government is following the natural phenomenon in real time and that rainfalls have mainly hit western and central Cuba with significant rainwater accumulates particularly in the municipality of Isle of Youth and the province of Pinar del Rio.



Over the past hours Friday heavy rains and thunderstorms have affected Cuba from western Pinar del Rio through central Sancti Spiritus province.



The Cuban Civil Defense authority issued a press release Friday afternoon saying that as a result of the impact of heavy and intense rains on the country, two citizens died in Havana, one is missing in western Pinar del Rio province, while material damage has been reported in the power grid, and homes.



The press release recalls that the Weather Forecast Center reported that a disorganized low-pressure system with large zones of heavy rains and thunderstorms will keep affecting western and central Cuba on Saturday.

