Heavy Rains Cause two Deaths in Havana and Infrastructure Damage





Havana, June 3 (ACN) The Cuban Civil Defense authority issued a press release saying that as a result of the impact of heavy and intense rains on the country, two citizens died in Havana, one is missing in western Pinar del Rio province, while material damage has been reported in the power grid, and homes thus far.



The Civil Defense authority called on the people to strictly abide by all precaution measures, not to go into flooded areas or try to cross overflowed rivers, not to go fishing in reservoirs, or touch electric cables lying on the ground and to get away from facilities bound to collapse or possible landslide areas and to keep informed through the local media.



The press release recalls that the Weather Forecast Center reported that a disorganized low-pressure system with large zones of heavy rains and thunderstorms will keep affecting western and central Cuba.



Local authorities in all affected territories have implemented measures established on the disaster risk reduction plans to protect the people and economic facilities and goods. But having into account the current saturation of the soil in some territories where some areas are already flooded, hydro-meteorological surveillance is being increased.