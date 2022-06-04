Cuban localities have accumulated over 100 mm of rainfall





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 3(ACN) In the west and center of the archipelago are reported more than 30 localities with accumulated above 100 millimeters of rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8 am, according to the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology.



On its Twitter, the institution reported the latest impacts of the hydrometeorological event passing over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and part of the Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure that is moving and could become a depression or tropical storm in the next few hours.



Area of rains with thunderstorms over the western and central regions of #Cuba, says another of the messages, and it was also reported that in "the last 3 hours, wind gusts above 40 km / h in the west.



Previously, the Center had reported "heavy and strong rains in the last 6 hours, in the west and center.