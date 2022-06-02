Díaz-Canel urges to follow the course of weather events





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez urged people today on Twitter to pay close attention to the evolution of the complex hydrometeorological situation in the country, where heavy rains are expected in the western and central provinces.



In statements to the press, Dr. Miriam Teresita Llanes, head of the Forecasting Center of the Institute of Meteorology, said that we will have rainfall for several days as a result of a large area of low pressures over the northwest Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan Peninsula.



In the next few hours, she added, this system will find certain favorable conditions to develop into a tropical depression as it moves slowly to the north and northeast over the Caribbean Sea and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, close to western Cuba.