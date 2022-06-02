Cuban Civil Defense Warns of Upcoming Heavy Rains





Havana, Jun 1 (ACN) The Cuban National Civil Defense authority issued Early Warning Advisory on Wednesday evening about heavy rains and the presence of a large area of low pressures and remnants of tropical storm Agatha, which will affect the national territory over the nest hours.



According to the Cuban Weather Forecast Center a tropical or subtropical storm could develop over the next 24 to 48 hours.



The information reads that a large cloudy area with heavy rains will begin to affect western and central Cuba on Thursday, June 2 and could last for several days. Given the previous rains that fell on the country over the past few days, attention must focus the saturation of low-lying areas and those with deficient drainage.



The Civil Defense Authority called on provincial governments in western and central Cuba and the people to follow the advisories to be issued by the weather service and keep their attention to the control of all sanitary and control measures in tune with the current epidemiological scenario.