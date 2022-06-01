175th anniversary of Chinese presence in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Cuba will commemorate on June 3 the 175th anniversary of the arrival of the first Chinese to the island, which paved the way for the bonding between Cuban and Asian culture.



The announcement was made at a press conference by Teresa Maria Li Cecilio, director of the Havana Chinatown Budgeted Unit, who said that the celebrations will span a whole year of cultural and theoretical activities organized jointly by the Confucius Institute of the University of Havana (UH), the Cuban School of Wushu, the Chung Wah Casino Federation, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Cuba and the Government of Havana.



Ma Hui, the Chinese ambassador to Cuba, will lay a wreath on the commemorative plaque of the anniversary and give a virtual lecture on Cuba-China bilateral relations together with Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuba's ambassador to the People’s Republic.



The program for this year also includes the China-Cuba Historical October Conference on the National Culture Day and the 73rd anniversary of the Proclamation of the People's Republic of China.



China's presence in Cuba dates back to June 3, 1847, when more than 200 Chinese peasants were brought to Havana to work as laborers during the colonial era.