Drafting commission analyzes Family Code project after popular consultation





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) The Drafting Commission of the Family Code draft law is meeting today at the parliament's headquarters to analyze the document based on the proposals gathered in the popular consultation, which took place February to April throughout the country.



Oscar Silvera Martinez, minister of justice, pointed out that this is an important phase of the rigorous process of revision of each paragraph and article of the text and its impact, taking into account the results of the consultation presented to the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuban Parliament) in the 5th extraordinary session of its 9th Legislature.



He explained to the press that after the analysis and discussion of these elements, a new version of the draft will be prepared, which will be distributed among the experts and corrected, and then approved and delivered to the Parliament during June, as foreseen.



The deputies will study it and it will be submitted in July to the plenary of the Assembly for its approval and the determination of the date of the popular referendum.



More than 6 million citizens participated in the popular consultation on the draft Family Code, as reported last May 14 by the National Electoral Council.



Marriage, parental responsibility, adoption, gestational solidarity, discrimination and violence in the family environment, the right of children and adolescents, and assisted filiation were the issues receiving the highest number of proposals.

According to the data presented, 61.96 % of the opinions were in favor of the document.