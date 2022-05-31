Diaz-Canel acknowledges efforts to solve the energy situation in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, acknowledged today on Twitter the workers of the Union Electrica (UNE by its Spanish acronym), and every person who does their part to reverse the difficult energy situation that the country is going through.



With great effort, the energy demand is being covered, the Cuban president said on his official profile on that social network.



According to Monday's update, published by the UNE on its Facebook page, the electric service was not affected by a generation capacity deficit yesterday or in the early hours of this morning.



The availability of the National Electric System (SEN) is 2,320 megawatts (MW) and the demand is 2,065 MW with everything served.



Units 6 and 7 of the Maximo Gomez Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), unit 4 of the Diez de Octubre CTE and unit 3 of the Antonio Maceo CTE (in the process of being started up) are out of service due to breakdowns.



In distributed generation, 1,172 MW are unavailable due to breakdowns and 205 MW are under maintenance, and there are still limitations in thermal generation (499 MW).



UNE stated in its statement that all consumption restriction measures are being implemented in the state sector.