Diaz-Canel: production parks favor family welfare





HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said on Twitter that the production parks are duty-bound to promote the welfare of our workers and families there where they are located.



While meeting with cooperatives and farmers in charge of various crops who work in these parks—nineteen in 10 provinces so far, with another three in the making—the president urged them to improve their results through the integral management of the agro-industrial value chains, research and training.



In 2021, the parks produced about a quarter of the country's total food, albeit a poor coordination with the state production and economic enterprises prevented them from doing even better.



Díaz-Canel insisted that the production parks can facilitate the implementation of the national food sovereignty and nutrition education program recently endorsed in Parliament through a new legislation and made emphasis on the use of science and innovation and the good production practices with a view to reaching the self-sufficiency plans at municipal level.