ALBA-TCP Regional Alliance Condemns US Exclusion at Summit of the Americas





Havana, May 27 (ACN) With a final declaration entitled “ALBA-TCP Rejects Exclusions and Discriminatory Treatment in the so-called Summit of The Americas in Los Angeles,” the 21s Summit of Heads of State and Government of that regional alliance wound up in Havana.



The Executive Secretary of the Alliance Sacha Llorenti read the Declaration which ACN brings you next as published at the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



“ALBA-TCP REJECTS EXCLUSIONS AND THE DISCRIMINATORY TREATMENT IN THE SO-CALLED SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS IN LOS ANGELES”



Havana, May 27, 2022.- The Heads of State and Government and the Heads of Delegations of the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), gathered in Havana, Cuba, on May 27, 2022, at its 21st Summit:





Ratify their commitment to strengthen ALBA-TCP as an instrument of union of our peoples, based on the principles of solidarity, social justice, cooperation and economic complementarity; with the genuine regional integration led by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC); and with the postulates of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

Support the demands of the countries of Our America to materialize a change in the hemispheric relations, based on the Charter of the United Nations and the International Law, including the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in the internal affairs, non-use or threat of use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes and self-determination of people.



Reaffirm their support to multilateralism, as the main instrument to address multifaceted and complex global challenges through collective action.



Denounce the pretensions of imperialist domination over the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean to maintain the region divided according to their hegemonic interests.



Reject the arbitrary, ideological and politically motivated exclusion of several of our countries from the so-called Summit of the Americas, to be held in June in Los Angeles, United States. Such unilateral decision constitutes a serious historic regression in the hemispheric relations and an outrage to the Latin American and Caribbean peoples.



Support the right of all countries of the continent to be invited and to participate in said event on an equal footing and underscore that the host country of the meeting of Los Angeles has no right to impose exclusions or conditions in violation of their sovereignty and independence.



Denounce the discriminatory treatment by the Unites States as the host country of the so-called Summit of the Americas against numerous representatives of the genuine civil society of our continent.



Emphasize that this kind of exclusionary meeting, does not contribute to the solution of any of the urgent integration challenges or the global and regional threats.



Support and thank the courageous and dignified standing adopted by governments, social actors, organizations and the brotherly peoples of our continent, which have rejected, overwhelmingly and in different ways, the exclusions from the meeting of Los Angeles.



Reject the imposition of coercive unilateral measures against Venezuela and Nicaragua, and the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba in violation of the principles and purposes enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the International Law.



Vindicate the national dignity of our peoples, based on the respect for the ideals of the national heroes and founding fathers of Latin America and the Caribbean.



Support the genuine efforts to foster a respectful dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence and cooperation among the countries of our Americas, without exception, in order to find effective solutions to major problems affecting our hemisphere.

(Cubaminrex)