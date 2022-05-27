Luis Arce advocates for the self-determination of the nations





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) Luis Arce Catacora, president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, called today in Havana for respect for the self-determination of the people and the plurality of Latin American nations, which, far from making us weaker, strengthens us.



Speaking at the 21st Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) at the Palace of the Revolution, he assured that ALBA-TCP constitutes an alliance for life, solidarity, cooperation and peace.



He ratified the friendly relations with the Cuban people and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the May 6 accident at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana.



Arce Catacora considered that this year the Summit is convened at a moment of special transcendence in view of the complex world scenario.



Bolivia is a pacifist country and we believe in the peaceful solution of differences, we reaffirm our commitment to international law, multilateralism and the United Nations Charter, he added.



The arbitrary decision of the U.S. administration to exclude some countries of the region from the 9th Summit of the Americas has weakened that conclave, which reflects that there is no real willingness to change its policy with nations that think differently, the Bolivian leader continued.

Bolivia rejects the exclusion of brotherly people, I will not attend as long as others are excluded, the South American president stressed.



Arce Catacora demanded the cessation of all forms of hostility towards Our America, the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. empire on Cuba, and of sanctions against Venezuela and Nicaragua.



He also called not to lower our guard in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to focus our attention and efforts on a more equitable distribution of vaccines so that they reach those in the region who have not received them.



Latin America is a territory of peace, solidarity and free of nuclear weapons, we condemn that the unity of the Great Homeland is determined by those who see us as their backyard, Bolivian president concluded.