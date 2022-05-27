Our path is that of equals and inclusion, Nicolas Maduro stated





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) The 21st century is our century, the century of the freedom of our continent, and our path is that of equals, respect and inclusion, said Nicolas Maduro, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, today at the 21st Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), in Havana.



Maduro rejected the arbitrary convening of the 9th Summit of the Americas, to be held June 6-10 in the U.S. city of Los Angeles, which seeks to exclude the people of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela.



We have confirmed during the course of the week the enormous Latin American and Caribbean conscience, the general protest of the governments of the continent against this exclusion, and how the voices of the Caribbean Community have arisen, he expressed, and thanked the governments that are part of it for their brave attitude.



He highlighted the firm position of Presidents Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from Mexico; Xiomara Castro, from Honduras; Luis Arce, from Bolivia; and Alberto Fernandez, from Argentina.



The U.S. empire must know that intrigue, threats and tricks are not weapons that can intimidate the will of Latin America and the Caribbean, Venezuela ratifies its commitment to the unity and liberation of the continent, Maduro stressed.



ALBA-TCP has a clear heritage and vision, and demonstrates to the multilateral mechanisms concrete results of progress since its foundation; this year we reach the 18th anniversary, with a doctrine that reflects the unity of the continent, without exclusions, and the strengthening of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, he said.



The Venezuelan president insisted that the struggle of the Latin American and Caribbean people has been worthwhile, and that good and better times are coming for these nations.



Venezuela has fought a heroic battle against the meddling plans of direct invasion and of seeking an armed conflict with Colombia, of economic war, against the oil industry and the industry in general, the Venezuelan president continued.



The South American nation is recovering in an integral manner and no one is excluding it, just as Cuba and Nicaragua will not be silenced; our voices will resound and it will be the humble people who will take our flags to the city of Los Angeles, venue of the 9th Summit of the Americas, Southamerican leader concluded.