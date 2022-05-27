Caribbean leaders reject exclusion of nations from Summit of the Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) It is unacceptable that countries of the hemisphere are not invited to the 9th Summit of the Americas, said Roosevelt Skerrit, PM of the Commonwealth of Dominica, speaking virtually at the 21st ALBA-TCP Summit, to be held in Havana, Cuba.



Each nation must decide whether to attend or not, and we express our unrestricted solidarity, he declared in reference to the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the meeting, to be held in early June in Los Angeles, organized by the U.S. government.



He thanked the ALBA-TCP member states for their support to Dominica during the pandemic, with the sending of diagnostic kits by Venezuela and the work of a Cuban medical brigade for six months.



We must remember that without the help of Cuba and Venezuela, thousands of people would have died, the premier noted.



For his part, Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, denounced the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from participating at the 9th Summit of the Americas, stressing that no one has the right to determine who attends or not, or whether they want to attend or not.



He denounced the maneuvers of the United States government to have these countries represented by officials and not by their leaders, which he described as "an offense to the intelligence of our nations".



The head of the Government of San Vicente also criticized the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has been imposing on Cuba for more than 60 years, which affects the quality of life of its people and its own development, a policy that has been rejected by the international community at the United Nations.



In his remarks before presidents and high-ranking officials of the ALBA-TCP member states, he reiterated his support for the final declaration of this meeting, regarding the rejection of the exclusion of the aforementioned countries from participating at the 9th Summit of the Americas.



