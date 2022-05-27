Cuba insists on Latin American and Caribbean unity and integration





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, insisted today on the need for unity and integration, during the 21st Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).



United we will succeed in defending our sovereignty and self-determination without meddling, he stressed in the opening remarks of the meeting, which is being held Friday at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, and called to defend the ALBA-TCP as a benchmark of cooperation for greater independence and development in the region.



The Cuban president welcomed the participants to the meeting on behalf of the 10 member countries of the Alliance, and thanked those governments for their expressions of solidarity after the accident that took place at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana on May 6.



The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the greatest challenges in recent years, which strained the economy and health systems, and forced the nations of the area to generate initiatives and projects that today are a source of pride, he said.



Diaz-Canel highlighted the work of Cuban health workers and scientists who, thanks to the progress of the national biotechnology industry, developed three highly effective vaccines against COVID-19, which made it possible to immunize the population, apply booster doses and vaccinate two-year-old children.



The Cuban head of state ratified the willingness to put these resources at the service of the members of ALBA-TCP, and said that Cuba will not give up and will continue advancing with creativity for a fairer and more united society, despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, tightened in the most difficult moments of the pandemic.



Regarding the 9th Summit of the Americas, to be held next June, Cuban leader stated that in recent weeks several governments have demanded the attendance of all the countries of the hemisphere to this event, without exclusions, and the U.S. administration intends to silence this just demand and prevent certain nations from contributing to the issues on the agenda.



Diaz-Canel expressed that all nations should be invited on an equal basis, and called to unite, not to divide; to add, not to subtract; and to respect and not to impose.



Founded in Havana on December 14, 2004 by leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Treaty is currently made up of 10 countries: Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

