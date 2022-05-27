Diaz-Canel receives delegates to the 21st ALBA-TCP Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, received today at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, the participants of the 21st Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).



The meeting will take place Friday to exchange views on the regional situation and the potential of the Alliance based on the capacities and strengths of its member nations.



Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, accompanied the president in welcoming the Latin American and Caribbean leaders who arrived in the country on the occasion of the meeting.



Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Nicolas Maduro Moros, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and Luis Alberto Arce, president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, are already at the Palace of the Revolution to discuss development strategies and analyze the regional political situation.



The 21st ALBA-TCP Summit is taking place at a time when the U.S. government is excluding nations of the area from the activities prior to the 9th Summit of the Americas, to be held next June in Los Angeles.



ALBA-TCP is made up of Nicaragua, Venezuela, Bolivia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Cuba, all represented on this occasion.