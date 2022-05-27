Luis Arce, Bolivian president, attends 21st ALBA-TCP summit in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) Luis Arce, president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, is in Havana to participate at the 21st Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People''s Peoples of Our America-People''s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), to be held today in this capital.



It is a joy to arrive in the beloved Cuban land, cradle of dignified women and men, to participate at the 21st ALBA-TCP Summit; within the framework of the Bolivarian ideal, we will study development strategies and analyze the regional political situation. Long live our Great Homeland," expressed Arce on Twitter.



From that same platform he rejected in recent days the attempts by the U.S. administration to exclude some governments of the region from the 9th Summit of the Americas, to be held next June in the city of Los Angeles.



Since its foundation in 2004 by Commander-in-Chief of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chavez Frias, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, ALBA has focused its efforts on the fight against poverty and exclusion through a project of collaboration and political, social and economic complementation among its Member States.



Hosted at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, the main objectives of the 21st Summit will be to share common development strategies and analyze the regional political situation.