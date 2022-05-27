21st ALBA-TCP summit kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) The 21st Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will be held today in Havana, with the attendance of heads of state and government of the member countries of the alliance.



According to the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs, the nations will share common development strategies, analyze the regional political situation and defend the principles of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



The meeting has special importance since it will take place prior to the 9th Summit of the Americas, about which several high-ranking U.S. officials have suggested that their country will not invite all the governments, especially the three ALBA-TCP member states, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba.



The members of the bloc founded in 2004 by Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez reject exclusions and advocate for a more inclusive Summit of the Americas.



The alliance, center of solidarity, created in 2021 a Humanitarian Fund whose objective is to set up the ALBA Vaccine Bank, as well as the Medicines Bank, to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cuba participates in this 21st Summit with a delegation headed by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country.