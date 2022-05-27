Vincentian Premier Granted Top Cuban Distinction





Havana, May 26 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Communist Party Secretary and Cuban President decorated Saint Vincent and The Grenadines’ Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalvez with the Jose Marti Order, the top Cuban distinction.



During the ceremony, at Havana’s Revolution Palace, the Vincentian Premier said he accepted the distinction in the name of all those who restlessly work for a life free of imperial dictates, for peace, security and prosperity.



Gonsalves also expressed his deep respect for Cuban National Hero Jose Marti, for the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro and for the Cuban people.



Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez said that the Jose Marti Order acknowledges the leadership of Gonsalves and his activism against colonialist injustice, his contribution to bilateral bonds of friendship, and his defense of Latin American and Caribbean unity and integration.



The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca and other Cuban government officials.