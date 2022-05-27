Havana will Host International Forum for World Balance





Havana, May 26 (ACN) The Jose Marti International Solidarity Project called the 5th International Conference for World Balance to take place in Havana January 24-28, 2013.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the forum will be held under the slogan “With All and for the Good of All, dialog of Civilizations, and will help contribute to the awareness against the problems currently affecting humanity.



Commissions, panels, workshops, youth exchanges, key-note lectures will address issues like, the COVID-19 experience, the fight for peace and nuclear disarmament, the responsibility of journalism in the current scenario, the fight against terrorism, among others.



The conference takes place every three years with the attendance of professors, social activists, scholars who address major contemporary challenges facing the world. On this occasion the event will close with an international forum on the 170th anniversary of the birth of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti.