Cuban President to Participate at Eurasian Council Meeting





Havana, May (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will participate at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to take place virtually on May 27.



The Council is made up of the heads of governments of all member states and is the body of the Eurasian Economic Union that guarantees the implementation and control of the Union’s Treaty, international treaties within the organization and the decisions of the Supreme Council, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Cuba has been an observer state at the organization since December 11, 2020.