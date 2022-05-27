Díaz-Canel mourns over traffic accident in eastern Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent his condolences today to the families of four people who died in a traffic accident Tuesday in the province of Granma and wished the injured a speedy recovery.



In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the driver of a truck with 20 passengers traveling from the province of Ciego de Avila lost control of the vehicle and overturned on a stretch of the highway, causing the death of four people so far.



Thirteen of the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals of the province, whereas another three have already been discharged and returned to their homes.