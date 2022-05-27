All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
27
May Friday

Díaz-Canel mourns over traffic accident in eastern Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent his condolences today to the families of four people who died in a traffic accident Tuesday in the province of Granma and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the driver of a truck with 20 passengers traveling from the province of Ciego de Avila lost control of the vehicle and overturned on a stretch of the highway, causing the death of four people so far.

Thirteen of the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals of the province, whereas another three have already been discharged and returned to their homes.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News