Cuban president laments tragedy at Texas school





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented today the tragedy caused by a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, United States, and offered his condolences to the American people.



In a message on his official Twitter account, the president said that teenagers and weapons would only combine to take lives and destroy families.



On Tuesday, a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, Texas, left 21 people died, including 19 children.



Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, also sent his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and to the American people in general.



According to the independent organization Gun Violence Archive, more than 200 mass shootings have been recorded in the United States so far this year. In 2021, more than 1,500 children under 18 died in homicides or accidental shootings.