Course on Hazardous waste protection continues





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) A national course on Safe Integral Management of Conventional Hazardous Waste continues at the Center for Radiation Protection and Hygiene (CPHR) for specialists from the Ministries of Industry, Energy and Mines, Public Health, Agriculture and Domestic Trade, among others.



Intended to update the trainees on the requirements for the management of such wastes and the design of plans to that effect as instructed by the Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies Agency, the program includes lectures and technical debates on topics related to hazardous waste and their approach in current regulations and standards.



This kind of training is a comprehensive advisory procedure—mandatory at national level and accredited by the regulatory body of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment—has been given to more than 120 national institutions, as well as to members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).



The Center for Radiation Protection and Hygiene provides technological scientific support to the country’s radiological safety system through nationwide services and the promotion of nuclear development in harmony with the policy to protect human health and the environment from hazardous waste materials such as used oils and tires, computers and peripherals, batteries or accumulators, light bulbs and lamps, expired medicines, pesticides and acid lead batteries.