Cuba works without respite to fix energy problem





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Liván Arronte Cruz, Minister of Energy and Mines, assured today that restless efforts are under way to gradually solve the current problems of the country's power grid and find alternatives to cope with the lack of resources to that end.



“The Cuban people can rest assured that we are working around the clock to eliminate these problems as soon as possible and avoid the annoying blackouts,” he stressed during a TV appearance. “The necessary maintenance works will be carried out as power production stabilizes and we increase the use of renewable sources while we seek ways to deal with the oil scarcity.”



On her end, Tatiana Amaran Bogachova, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines, called on the workers’ collectives to reinforce the existing measures to save electric power in the state sector.