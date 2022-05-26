Cuba Presents Experience and Achievements at World Education Forum





Havana, May 25 (ACN) Cuban Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez exposed her country’s experience and achievements at the World Education Forum, held in London.



The Cuban government official said that the school year on the island resumed with in-person attendance in October 2021 thanks to the production of homegrown COVID-19 vaccines to immunize the people and children over two years of age in particular, according to PL news agency.

All results in the area of education are the results of local efforts, because the island experiences a shortage of resources caused by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Cuban people, the minister noted.



But despite the shortcomings, the Cuban government dedicates 25 percent of the state budget to education, which is free and universal for all.



Minister Velazquez recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of education centers making the teaching-learning process an independent work by students and professors in contact with the families.



Speaking before some one hundred ministers at the forum, the Cuban Education Minister alerted that the influence of new digital resources and their potential suggest to look with objectivity at in-person education and to adopt more proactive educational policies.