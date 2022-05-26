All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Arrives in Cuba



Havana, May 25 (ACN) Ralph Everard Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Security, Legal Issues and Information of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, arrived in Cuba on Wednesday evening for an official visit till May 29.

The Premier was welcomed at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

The distinguished visitor will hold official talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and will meet other activities on his official agenda.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is southern Caribbean nation with a major island and a chain of small isles with over 110 thousand inhabitants.

