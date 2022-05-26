Participants at Upcoming Head of State Summit Begin to Arrive in Havana





Havana, May 25 (ACN) The general director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Eugenio Martinez welcomed Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of the ALBA-TCP regional integration alliance, whose 21st Summit of Heads of State and Government will take place Friday in Havana.



The official also welcomed deputy foreign ministers from Venezuela, while the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves arrived in Havana on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.



ALBA-TCP is the Spanish acronyms for regional integration organization known as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas-Peoples Trade Treaty, aims at social, political, and economic integration in Latin America and the Caribbean.



ALBA, which means “dawn” in Spanish, was conceived by Venezuelan Pres. Hugo Chávez and was created by Venezuela and Cuba as an alternative to the U.S.-led Free Trade Area of the Americas.



The alliance is made up of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Ecuador, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.