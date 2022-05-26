Cuban President Says He will Not Attend Summit of the Americas





Havana, May 25, (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that in no case he will attend the Summit of the Americas.



“I can assure that in no case I will attend,” wrote the President on his Twitter account and noted that as usual in the past the voice of Cuba will be heard at the 9th Summit of the Americas.



The head of state and First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party said that it’s well known today that from the very beginning the US administration conceived that the Summit of the Americas were not an inclusive event.



“Their intention was that of excluding several countries like Cuba, despite the strong regional claim for the end of exclusions.”

On his Twitter account, the Cuban leader also wrote that the United States has taken intense actions and done brutal pressures against the fair and fair claims by most of the countries of the region that the summit must be inclusive.



“We appreciate the valiant and honorable stance of the countries who have raised their voices against exclusions,” he wrote and noted “we share the position adopted by leaders of this region who have firmly claimed that all must be invited on similar ground,” then he pointed out, “I can assure that in no case I will attend,”