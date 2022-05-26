Main Cuban power plant already linked to the national grid





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Synchronized to the National Electroenergy System (SEN) since 6:20 a.m. today, the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) is currently charging up, according to senior specialist Román Pérez Castañeda, who confirmed that the plant set up new lighting rods after a powerful electric shock tampered with the service Tuesday.



The plant is currently generating 60 megawatts, but production is gradually increasing thanks to the effort deployed by the CTE workers to restore the synchronization in the shortest possible time.



Established more than three decades ago in the western part of the country—responsible for its highest loads and where a pipeline allows for the consumption of domestic crude oil without incurring in transportation costs— the Antonio Guiteras power plant is the largest and most efficient of its kind in Cuba.