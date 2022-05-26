WHO recognizes Cuba's response to COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) At a meeting with Cuban Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda, held in the context of the 75th Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the organization, recognized Cuba's response to COVID-19 and congratulated the island on achieving such high immunization levels with its own vaccines.



Portal Miranda gave details of Cuba’s health protocols to fight COVID-19 and of the products developed by the Cuban biotechnology industry, highlighting the fact that 96.7% of the eligible population completed the vaccination program, whereas 81.1% of them have been administered booster doses.



Mr. Adhanom Ghebreyesus assured that he is following up on the process to have WHO certify the Cuban vaccines and praised the cooperation of the Caribbean nation with other countries, especially during the pandemic peak.



Scheduled for May 22 to 28, the 75th WHO Assembly is the first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its main objectives are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed program budget.