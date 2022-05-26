Celebrating the 59th anniversary of the African Union





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) The celebration today of the 59th anniversary of the African Union (AU)—formerly Organization of African Unity—recalls the proverbial significance of Cuban solidarity with those countries in their struggles for national independence.



Suffice it to mention that more than 385,000 combatants, of whom 2,398 fell in the line of duty, contributed to the fight against the expansion of colonialism in the African continent, where scientific-technical assistance also stands out.



In memory of the leaders of those nations, the Cuban-African Friendship Society created the African Heroes Park in Havana, the only one of its kind in the world, with images of those who put up a stand against colonialism and in favor of continental unity, such as Angola’s first president Antonio Agostinho Neto (1922-1979), who in 1975 requested the help of Cuban troops to preserve Angolan independence and territorial integrity and prevent a South African invasion of his country as the United States and Zaire armed the anti-government forces of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), headed by Jonas Savimbi.



Cuba’s internationalist aid succeeded in safeguarding the total independence of Angola and Namibia and in putting an end to apartheid in South Africa.



The AU had its origins in the Organization of African Unity, established on May 25, 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to encourage continental integration and eradicate colonialism.