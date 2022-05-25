Cuba 2022 Food Fair boasts new rum products





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuba Ron S.A. launched its latest products in the context of the Cuba 2022 Food Fair in Havana, together with a communication campaign to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Don Pancho cellar, located in the city of Santiago de Cuba and the 160th anniversary of the Cuban light rum.



The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the celebrations in honor of the Don Pancho, the largest of its kind in the country, considered the Cathedral of Cuban Rum for being home to the most mature rums.



Tuesday’s program feature the Sao Can brand’s development and marketing process, whereas two new varieties of the rum Eminente—a three-year-old light amber and a seven-year-old mild one—and the eight-year-old version of the rum Santiago will come out within the week.



Established in 1993 and designed to harmoniously unify the main rum-making traditions, Cuba Ron S.A. is the country’s top producer of major rum brands.