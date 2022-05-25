CARICOM condemns blockade and Cuba's exclusion from hemispheric summit





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) The Community of Caribbean States (CARICOM) reiterated its position against the U.S. blockade and the exclusion of Cuba from the IX Summit of the Americas.



As part of the agreements of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign and Community Relations, held in Antigua and Barbuda , the member states reaffirmed the need to lift the U.S. blockade of Cuba and invite the island to the Summit in Los Angeles on June 6 to 10, as befits an inclusive event that ensures the participation of all the countries of the hemisphere.



CARICOM also welcomed the White House’s recent measures about Cuba, described by the Cuban government as a limited step inasmuch as the core tenets of the U.S. Cuba policy, including the blockade and the inclusion of the island on the list of states sponsors of terrorism, remain unchanged.



The representatives of the member countries highlighted the program of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CARICOM-Cuba relations on December 8, which features a special meeting of the regional heads of state and of government.