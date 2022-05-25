Electric Discharge Takes Major Cuban Power Plant out of Operations





Matanzas, May 24 (ACN) Amidst breakdowns in several units of its power plants, Cuba now faces the stoppage of its largest and most efficient power plant Antonio Guiteras, in central Matanzas province after an electric discharge impacted its lightening protection system and took it out of operations.



The director of the thermoelectric plant Misbel Palmero told the Cuban News Agency that the electric discharged caused a tension unbalance of the plants’ three-phase system, leading to its disconnection from the national power grid as a protection measure.



The breakdown of the plant, which steadily contributed some 235 megawatts to the power grid over the past few weeks, the country’s energy situation worsens since another four thermic units are currently out of service due to breakdowns and another three are not working due to scheduled maintenance.



The plant director discarded other technological damage by the discharge except the distruction of the lightening rod which must be repaired immediately by the Electric Industry Construction Company.

The Cuban Electric Company said that the plant is expected to be hooked to the national power grid May 5th.