Havana will Host Latin American Parliament Session





Havana, may 24 (ACN) Havana will host the sessions of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament commissions on Health and on Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Communication, May 26 and 27.



Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo Hernandez extended a cordial welcome to all delegates and wished them success in their meetings, which will consider important issues of interest for this region and the world, according to the Cuban Parliament website.



Cuba, which will take part in both commissions, has been internationally acknowledged in the areas of health and education. The island affirms its solidarity with all Latin American and Caribbean nations in these areas, said Esteban Lazo.



Yolanda Ferrer, Head of the Cuban Parliament International Relations Commission wrote on her Twitter account that “our nation heads the Commission on Health and is first vice-chair of the Commission on Education at the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament.



According to the official schedule of the sessions, the Commission on Health will consider issues like Resilience in Education and Science for sustainable development in the post-COVID-19 stage; the pandemic impact on the region and learned lessons; Post COVID-19 health policies in Latin America and the Caribbean and other related topics.



Meanwhile, the Commission on Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Communication will focus on the Education Program for Development and Latin American Integration, the Parliament Network on Education for All, the performance of the Latin American Parliament’s Legislative Academy and the Report on Libraries, and Central Archives, among other important issues relevant to the region and the world.