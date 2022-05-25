Electric Discharge Takes Major Cuban Power Plant out of Operations





Matanzas, May 24 (ACN) Amidst breakdowns in several units of its power plants, Cuba now faces the stoppage of its largest and most efficient power plant Antonio Guiteras, in central Matanzas province after an electric discharge impacted its lightening protection system and took it out of operations.



The director of the thermoelectric plant Misbel Palmero told the Cuban News Agency that the electric discharged caused a tension unbalance of the plants’ three-phase system, leading to its disconnection from the national power grid as a protection measure.



The breakdown of the plant, which steadily contributed some 235 megawatts to the power grid over the past few weeks, the country’s energy situation worsens since another four thermic units are currently out of service due to breakdowns and another three are not working due to scheduled maintenance.



The plant director discarded other technological damage by the discharge except the distruction of the lightening rod which must be repaired immediately by the Electric Industry Construction Company.



At the moment this article was written, executives at the plant were expecting the arrival of experts to carry out measurement and other works to determine possible damage, and it is not known how long the plant will be disconnected from the national grid.



The Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant was built over 30 years ago in the western part of the island registering the highest power demand.