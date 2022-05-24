Cuban ministry calls to present Cuba-China research projects





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of science, technology and environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) has issued a second call for the presentation of projects in which companies from the People's Republic of China are involved.



The call is aimed at all Science, Technology and Innovation Entities (CTI by its Spanish acronym), universities and business organizations in the country, and the duration of the proposals may not exceed three years in the execution period 2023- 2025.



The initiative dates back to last December, during the 12th Meeting of the Joint Commission on Science and Technology of the Intergovernmental Commission between the two countries.



They approved 10 joint research projects in food production and agro-industry, the sustainable use of biodiversity and the fight against climate change, and automation, robotics and artificial intelligence, based on the use of new technologies related to the industry.



In addition, life science, which seeks to expand research on health, biotechnology, pharmaceutical industry and medical technologies, neuroscience and neurotechnologies, especially those aimed at addressing the COVID19 pandemic and its aftermath.