Cuban President Meets Senior High Students





Havana, May 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Communist Party Secretary and Cuban President met on Monday at Havana’s Convention Palace with representatives of the Senior High School Student Federation (FEEM) as part of his usual working exchanges with members of different social sectors.



The FEEM (Spanish acronyms) groups students from Senior High, Technical, Artistic, Pedagogical and Sports Education as well as those in trade courses.



During the meeting, the students conveyed their concerns and suggestions about the university applications, bibliography and the quality of labor practice at local companies and other entities. The students also told the President that they wish to play major roles in tasks of high impact for the revolution, including working at the most complex communities.



“We are not foreign to the country’s problems and we want to help the most complex communities,” said Pedro Pablo, a student from the municipality of Boyeros, in Havana.