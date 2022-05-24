Cuban President Acknowledges Support by US Bridges of Love Project





Havana, May 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Communist Party Secretary and Cuban President stressed on his Twitter account the medical donation by the US Bridges of Love Project to support the country’s Children Liver Transplant Program.



Carlos Lazo and his Bridges of Love in Cuba with medications for children awaiting transplants, confirm that love defeats hatred; solidarity is the most beautiful act of love for humanity, wrote Diaz Canel.



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also appreciated the gesture on his Twitter account by saying that the donation helps Cuban families see their dreams come true.



Bridges of Love brings hopes to Cuban children who are victims of the absurd, criminal and inhumane US blockade; we appreciate the donation by our countrymen residing abroad of supplies for children liver transplants, a gesture that makes dreams come true for Cuban families.



On Sunday, members of the Bridges of Love initiative handed in to the William Soler Pediatric Hospital in Havana a portion of the chemical compound needed to administer liver transplants on children.



Cuban Health authorities told local television that the transplant program for children has been stalled for two years due to the lack of the medication; they explained that the program will now resume as a result of the supportive gesture by the US group.