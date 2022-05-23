Cuba and South Africa foster educational collaboration





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Cuban minister of education, Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, held a meeting today in London with her South African counterpart, Angie Motshekga, as part of the activities associated with the World Education Forum, to be held until May 25.



On Twitter, Velazquez Cobiella informed that during the exchange, they evaluated the interest in expanding collaboration in the area of Technical and Professional Education.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry, in her speech at the Forum, the Cuban head of education will share Cuba's experiences in educational policies and educational technologies, as well as in cooperation with the British Council for the teaching of English in schools.



The event's program includes discussions on educational planning and development to support individual and collective resilience, economic progress and the contribution that education can or should make in this regard.

