Cuban thermoelectric plants already synchronized with the National Electric System





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Block 1 of the Lidio Ramon Perez Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), in Felton, Holguin province (eastern Cuba), is steadily generating 185 megawatts (MW), according to the plant's directors.



Osmel Maturell Reyes, general director of the CTE, explained to Granma newspaper, its block 1 is on line with the National Electric System (SEN) since this Saturday, and has a maximum capacity of 260 MW, which will be reached once the programmed maintenance required by it is carried out.



Also, the partial capitalizable repair of block 2, which began on March, is still in progress, in order to increase the reliability of the boiler, the turbine and the generator.



This Sunday, unit 3 of the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes CTE in Cienfuegos (central region) was synchronized with the SEN, providing 158 MW.



In order to repair damages caused in the continuous cleaning system of the condenser, block 3 was shut down for a short period of time (from very early hours of Saturday), the statement clarifies.



Likewise, block 6 of the 10 de Octubre Thermoelectric Power Plant, in Nuevitas, Camagüey(central region), also synchronized with the SEN in the afternoon of Saturday, after having stopped in the early hours of that same day, due to technical reasons.