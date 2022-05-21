May 20 in Cuba, a neocolony disguised as a republic





Havana, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) May 20 reminds us that we were once a neo-colony, said today on Twitter Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, when evoking that in similar date of 1902 the neocolonial republic was established in Cuba with Tomas Estrada Palma as its first president.



On that social media, the Cuban president pointed out that at that time Cuba consulted every step with the powerful neighbor.



That is the past. The Monroe Doctrine. Never again, he assured.



Through another communication, Diaz-Canel added that only annexationists can celebrate May 20 and considered that raising our flag without another next to it, in 1902, was an act of symbolic independence.



The sovereignty of the Republic was kidnapped by the empire until 1959, he continued.



On May 20, 1902, the intervening US authorities handed over power to the first Cuban president, Tomas Estrada Palma. That day, thousands of people gathered in front of the Palacio de los Capitanes Generales to watch how, in that building and in the Castillo de los Tres Reyes del Morro, the American flag was lowered and that of the lone star was raised.



However, the hoisting of the Cuban national flag marked the birth of a colony disguised under the name of a republic.



The Caribbean nation put an end to the military occupation of the United States, inaugurated a government and a Constitution, but history showed that none of this meant the independence for which its people had fought for more than 30 years.