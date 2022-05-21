Cuba to carry out popular exercise Meteoro





Havana, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) This weekend, the Meteoro popular exercise will be held in the country, with the aim of reducing the risk of disasters in the face of tropical cyclones and other natural, technological and health hazard.

Specialists from the National Civil Defense Staff (EMNDC by its Spanish acronym) confirmed their instructions, one of which is to evaluate the forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.



In addition, take into account the existing complex epidemiological situation, despite the control of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a view to updating disaster risk reduction plans, rescue means and rescue in response and recovery actions.



They also take measures to confront a possible increase in the infestation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the rainy season, which began this month, the assurances against the persistence of the drought, the provisions to counteract forest fires and those of the plan for the prevention and control of the current pandemic.



Meteoro 2022 has been held in Cuba since 1986 and will examine the preparation of management and command bodies at all levels.

One of its essential purposes is to strengthen the nation's capacities against earthquakes, hurricanes of great intensity, severe droughts and disaster events of a health origin.