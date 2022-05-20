Cuba Reaffirms its Commitment to Regular, Orderly and Safe Migration





Havana, May 19 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Elio Rodriguez reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the objectives of the World Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).



Addressing the first International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), underway in New York, the Cuban diplomat denounced that the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba further deepens the challenges facing the country to honor the GCM.



The arbitrary US policy against the island nation provokes discouragement among the Cuban people as they face shortages and necessities, while it encourages irregular migration. Amidst these scenario, the Cuban government will continue to work in favor of regular, orderly and safe migration, the official noted.



Rodriguez said that it is crucial to consider the structural causes for over 281 million migrants in the world today, which include poverty and inequality affecting a large portion of the world population.



The Cuban official recalled the prevalence of contradictions and limitations of current international policies, as is many developed countries there is rejection against migrants even described as a threat to the national security of the states by local media outlets and politicians.



The Cuban deputy foreign minister concluded his remarks by stressing the need for cooperation among nations as a fundamental factor to implement migration policies based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the norms of International Law.