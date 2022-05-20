Cuban Foreign Minister thanks European solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla thanked members of the European Parliament, representatives of multiple solidarity organizations, friends and Cubans living in Europe who stated their support of the island during a Cuba solidarity initiative.



Until next May 22, "Days for Cuba", an event that brings together various sectors of European society, began Brussels’ Luxembourg Square with a meeting of solidarity with Cuba and against the U.S. blockade.



Other cultural, fund-raising and solidarity activities with the island will take place in the coming days in Brussels and across Europe.