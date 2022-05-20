Cuba condemns excuses to exclude it from the Summit of the Americas







HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said today on Twitter that by banning regional countries from the Summit convened in the name of "the Americas", the United States can no longer hide behind the pretext of not having issued any invitations yet.



“They should understand that there is no longer room in this region for the Monroe Doctrine,” Rodríguez Parrilla wrote.



He had previously denounced that the U.S. is lying about the invitations to the 9th Summit of the Americas, and urged U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to inform whether or not Cuba will be invited to the regional meeting.



Washington's decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the event has led several government representatives in the region to announce that they will not participate in the Summit, namely Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Mexico), Xiomara Castro (Honduras) and Luis Arce (Bolivia), in addition to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).