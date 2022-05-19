Cuban Parliament President Call with Russian Lawmaker





Havana, May 18 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo Hernandez held a virtual meeting with Valentina Matvienko, president of the Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly.



During the call, Lazo addressed the significance of bilateral links with the Russian Federal Assembly as a way to boost cooperation between the two countries. He also acknowledged the setting up of the Federation Council’s Cooperation Team with the Cuban Parliament and appreciated the humanitarian aid shipped to Cuba to fight COVID-19.



Meanwhile, Valentina Matvienko ratified that Cuba and Russia are united by sincere friendship and noted that despite the pandemic, both nations have maintained an intense agenda of high-level contacts.



Matvienko recalled that this year marks the 120 anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations and expressed her government’s interest in promoting cooperation accords in the areas of energy, transportation, tourism, science and many others.



The Russian lawmaker reiterated her rejection of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



After the talks were over, Esteban Lazo was decorated with the Order of Friendship, a high Russian distinction granted by the President of the Russian Federation, which has handed over by the Russian ambassador to Havana Andrei Guskov.



The distinction acknowledges the personal contribution to the development of the Russian-Cuban parliamentary dialog, and efforts to contribute to the strengthening of friendship, cooperation and understanding between the two nations.